Dunedin bar death 'very tragic'

carousel_death_24112018.jpg A police car at the scene in Lower Stuart St this morning. Photo Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin police are investigating after a man died following a fall down stairs at a central city bar overnight.

Police were called to Carousel bar on Lower Stuart St just before 4am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man died.

Carousel owner John Devereux said the the man had fallen down the flight of stairs at the entrance to the bar, and he understood it had happened after the bar's one-way door policy kicked in at 3am.

Mr Devereux said his thoughts went out to all those affected by what had happened.

It was "absolutely" a shock and upsetting for the staff working at the time.

"It's very, very tragic and sad for everyone involved."

Mr Devereux said he understood the man was middle-aged, but police have not said how old he was.

Police were at the premises this morning examining the scene, and the entrance to the bar was cordoned off.