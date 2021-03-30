Tuesday, 30 March 2021

11.09 am

Dunedin bus hub 'not a war zone'

    By Daisy Hudson
    The central city hub has been plagued by reports of violence and disorder, particularly among...
    The central city hub has been plagued by reports of violence and disorder, particularly among youths, in recent months. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin's bus hub is not a "war zone'', police say. But people who do witness incidents need to report them straight away.


    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen. Photo: ODT files
    The central city hub has been plagued by reports of violence and disorder, particularly among youths, in recent months.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen previously said some schools had taken to sending people there to keep an eye on their pupils.

    Issues he had been told of included youths being drunk, getting into fights, huffing aerosols, bullying and generally being intimidating.

    The Dunedin Central Police station is next to the bus hub in Great King St. 

    Officers did patrol the area to see what was happening, but as soon as they left, "they kick back off".

    This morning, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said some offenders had been identified and were being dealt with by Youth Aid.

    It was not a war zone, he said - rather there were a bunch of juvenile offenders who were being identified and action was being taken against them.

    A lot of commentary and information was being shared across social media platforms, and he urged people to report anything relevant to police.

    People who witnessed incidents should also report them straight away, he said.

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz

     

