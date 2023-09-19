Dunedin car fire 'suspicious'

Police attended a suspicious car fire on Mulford St which affected the interior of a blue Mazda. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car fire in the street in Concord is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point were called to Mulford St at 6.45am due to reports of a blue Mazda on fire.

Crews found a well involved fire and worked to extinguish the blaze which affected the car's interior.

The fire was deemed as suspicious and was handed over to police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said investigations are underway.

Police are currently trying to locate the owner of the vehicle.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz