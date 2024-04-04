Dunedin coolest place to be in March

Trees begin to change colour in Dunedin's Octagon. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin was the coolest and least sunny place to be last month, as the country experienced its most chilly March in 12 years.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research's (NIWA) monthly climate summary says frequent cold fronts in March led to unusually chilly and windy weather.

The nationwide average temperature was 14.8°C.

NIWA said more than 25 locations experienced record-breaking or near-record low mean temperatures for the month, with the lowest temperature of -4.9°C recorded at Waipara in North in Canterbury on March 16.

Many areas also experienced significant dry spells, NIWA said.

"Napier and Hicks Bay observed 31 dry days, as they recorded their second driest and driest March on record, respectively.

"Meanwhile, an astounding 32 locations observed over 25 dry days in March, including Kerikeri, Gisborne, Blenheim, Kaikōura, Christchurch, Nelson and Masterton."

The highest temperature was 32.6°C, recorded at Clyde in Central Otago on March 2.

NIWA said of the six main centres in March, Auckland was the warmest, Dunedin was the coolest and least sunny, Christchurch was the driest, Hamilton was the wettest and Tauranga was the sunniest.

The highest one-day rainfall was 117mm, recorded at Milford Sound in Southland on March 25.

The highest wind gust was 178km/h which was observed at Cape Turnagain on March 26.