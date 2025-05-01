Educational hub project gains funding

Cultural learning supported

An ambitious project aimed at "transforming cultural capability" across Otago’s education sector has been given $1.804 million over the next three years.

The funding has been provided by the Otago Community Trust so that Otago’s three Papatipu Rūnaka — Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou and Te Rūnaka o Moeraki — can join forces to establish an educational hub, Hono ki Tua.

The hub would work holistically with early childhood, primary and secondary education providers, to enhance knowledge and understanding of the Kāi Tahu heritage and culture, specific to each rūnaka.

It would deliver initiatives, including kapa haka training, marae-based school programmes and workshops for whānau and educators alike.

It also aimed to ensure educational providers better understand rūnaka aspirations as mana whenua, while developing their local cultural knowledge and the specific context of the Treaty of Waitangi in the South Island.

Hono ki Tua board member Dr Rachel Martin was delighted with the funding support.

"The development of Hono ki Tua provides Kā rūnaka Ōtākou, Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki, and Moeraki with an innovative approach to form Te Tiriti o Waitangi-based outcomes within our respective takiwā [tribal territories].

"It’s an exciting time and we are looking forward to working with the trust, whānau and education providers over the next three years."

She was "deeply grateful" for the work done by the late Rua McCallum (Moeraki) who initially spearheaded the project, but died before she could see it come to fruition.

"We are heartened that her legacy will live on through Hono ki Tua."

Dr Martin said the project would benefit all students and teachers, foster a genuine sense of belonging, and help address some of the educational disadvantages faced by Māori.

Word of the initiative has spread fast and principals across the Otago region are looking forward to using the resources.

Warrington School principal Jeff Burrow said the support and guidance provided through local pūrākau, cultural wānaka and engagement with marae had enriched his pupils’ understanding of their heritage and identity, and contributed to their overall wellbeing and achievement.

"These connections are invaluable in helping us build a curriculum that reflects the histories and values of our region, fostering a deeper sense of belonging for all our learners.

"As a school principal, I regularly seek advice and support from our local marae."

St Clair School principal Jen Rodgers said the combined resources would be "immensely helpful".

Through this comprehensive approach, Hono ki Tua aimed to create a more culturally inclusive educational environment and support the development of tamariki, rangatahi and their whānau, she said.

