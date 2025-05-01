Room for flight

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin Model Aero Club member Noel Wilson flies a Synergy F3A category model plane at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

Mr Wilson said the aircraft, made out of foam, was an acrobatic model built to be flown indoors.

He and a group of pilots met at the Edgar Centre every Wednesday from about 10am to noon to fly model planes.

He had been flying model planes for about 50 years.

The model was quite easy to fly and just required a bit of training, Mr WIlson said.

It was a different skillset to flying real planes.

"There’s a saying that modellers can fly full-size and full-size can’t fly models."