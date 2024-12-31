Dunedin gears up for New Year's Eve

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin is gearing up for its main New Year's Eve celebrations in the Octagon tonight.
Sound checks have been taking place this afternoon for what the Dunedin City Council is describing as "a fun evening filled with the very best of family friendly entertainment".
RNZ's Jesse Mulligan is the MC for the evening, which features several local bands, an earlier "countdown" for kids and a light show at midnight to bring in the new year proper.
MetService is forecasting a top temperature of 15C for the city, with southerlies bringing the chance of showers in the evening.
Inland, holiday hotspots Queenstown and Wānaka are looking to have warmer, sunnier conditions for their New Year festivities.