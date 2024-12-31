Dunedin gears up for New Year's Eve

Dunedin is gearing up for its main New Year's Eve celebrations in the Octagon tonight.

Sound checks have been taking place this afternoon for what the Dunedin City Council is describing as "a fun evening filled with the very best of family friendly entertainment".

RNZ's Jesse Mulligan is the MC for the evening, which features several local bands, an earlier "countdown" for kids and a light show at midnight to bring in the new year proper.

A sound check under way in the Octagon this afternoon in preparation for tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Bars will be open and there will also be food trucks to cater to hungry revellers.

MetService is forecasting a top temperature of 15C for the city, with southerlies bringing the chance of showers in the evening.

Inland, holiday hotspots Queenstown and Wānaka are looking to have warmer, sunnier conditions for their New Year festivities.