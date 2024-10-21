Dunedin man attempts to pilfer pie

File photo: Getty Images

A craving for a midnight snack left a Dunedin man cooked after he was caught breaching bail while attempting to pilfer a pie.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police responded to Night ‘n Day, in the Octagon, at 11.50pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was stopped by security at the convenience store for allegedly "attempting to leave with a pie without paying," Snr Sgt Reay.

The man disclosed to security that he had bail conditions and was subsequently arrested by police for breaching one of them.

"Although a potentially heated situation, it is not believed any other pie-related issues arose," Snr Sgt Reay said.

