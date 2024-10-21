Monday, 21 October 2024

Dunedin man attempts to pilfer pie

    By Tim Scott
    File photo: Getty Images
    A craving for a midnight snack left a Dunedin man cooked after he was caught breaching bail while attempting to pilfer a pie.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police responded to Night ‘n Day, in the Octagon, at 11.50pm on Saturday.

    A 21-year-old man was stopped by security at the convenience store for allegedly "attempting to leave with a pie without paying," Snr Sgt Reay.

    The man disclosed to security that he had bail conditions and was subsequently arrested by police for breaching one of them.

    "Although a potentially heated situation, it is not believed any other pie-related issues arose," Snr Sgt Reay said.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

