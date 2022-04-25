Monday, 25 April 2022

Dunedin turns out for Anzac Day

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Hundreds gathered for this year's Anzac Day dawn service at the Cenotaph in Dunedin.

    The sky was clear and dotted with stars as the City of Dunedin Pipe Band led guests into Queen’s Gardens.

    The ceremony began  with a rumbling two shots of a 25-pound gun operated by gunners from 31B Battery RNZA (Royal New Zealand Artillery).

    Veteran Natasha Ropata read a poem on the meaning of the Anzac poppy, followed by a prayer by Chaplain Aaron Knotts and an address from Captain Shaun Fogarty. 

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Capt Fogarty acknowledged the service of veterans and touched on issues people around the world were facing today, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

    ‘‘We should not shy aware from recognising that there are those in the world who are prepared to use violence in its most extreme forms in an effort to achieve their aims.’’

    He also spoke about the long campaign in Afghanistan, which ended ‘‘in chaos’’ last year, with the bombing of an airport in Kabul.

    Worked continued by members of the New Zealand Defence Force to get people out of the Taliban-controlled country.

    Dunedin Returned and Services' Association president Robert Barlin gave the Anzac dedication, which he opened with a statement:

    ‘‘When you go back home, say ‘for your tomorrow, we gave our today’’’.

    The Ode was delivered and wreaths were laid by representatives of various organisations, including the Returned and Services' Association, the Army,  Navy and the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council.

    Many who attended wore masks and were socially distanced due to Covid-19 restrictions.

    Anzac Day was first held in 1916 and honours more than 250,000 New Zealanders who have served overseas either in military conflicts or other roles, such as peacekeeping missions.

    The weather was forecast to be partly cloudy in Dunedin and Queenstown on Anzac Day, mainly fine in Central Otago but showers expected in Invercargill.
     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter