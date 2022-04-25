Dunedin turns out for Anzac Day

Hundreds gathered for this year's Anzac Day dawn service at the Cenotaph in Dunedin.

The sky was clear and dotted with stars as the City of Dunedin Pipe Band led guests into Queen’s Gardens.

The ceremony began with a rumbling two shots of a 25-pound gun operated by gunners from 31B Battery RNZA (Royal New Zealand Artillery).

Veteran Natasha Ropata read a poem on the meaning of the Anzac poppy, followed by a prayer by Chaplain Aaron Knotts and an address from Captain Shaun Fogarty.

Capt Fogarty acknowledged the service of veterans and touched on issues people around the world were facing today, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

‘‘We should not shy aware from recognising that there are those in the world who are prepared to use violence in its most extreme forms in an effort to achieve their aims.’’

He also spoke about the long campaign in Afghanistan, which ended ‘‘in chaos’’ last year, with the bombing of an airport in Kabul.

Worked continued by members of the New Zealand Defence Force to get people out of the Taliban-controlled country.

Dunedin Returned and Services' Association president Robert Barlin gave the Anzac dedication, which he opened with a statement:

‘‘When you go back home, say ‘for your tomorrow, we gave our today’’’.

The Ode was delivered and wreaths were laid by representatives of various organisations, including the Returned and Services' Association, the Army, Navy and the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council.

Many who attended wore masks and were socially distanced due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Anzac Day was first held in 1916 and honours more than 250,000 New Zealanders who have served overseas either in military conflicts or other roles, such as peacekeeping missions.

The weather was forecast to be partly cloudy in Dunedin and Queenstown on Anzac Day, mainly fine in Central Otago but showers expected in Invercargill.

