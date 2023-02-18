Competition begins in the Octagon from 11am on Saturday. Photo: ODT files

The skirl of the bagpipes will be ringing out as Dunedin welcomes pipe bands for a weekend of music.

The events are being hosted by the Otago Centre of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association.

Secretary Ashley Honeywell said competitions begin from 11am today and run until Sunday afternoon.

The Octagonal Day Pipe Band contest is being held in the Octagon from 11am today and tomorrow’s Otago-Southland Pipe Band contest will take place at North Ground after a mass march from the centre of Dunedin.

Twelve bands would compete today and 11 tomorrow, Mr Honeywell said.

Each had about 10 members, so about 100 musicians would be testing their skills against peers.

They would be scored across three events: street marches, sets and medleys.

For the Otago-Southland region, the yearly event was one of its main contests, Mr Honeywell said.

A prizegiving would be held at North Ground tomorrow afternoon.

There was no charge to attend events and people were welcome to come along to watch and talk to musicians when they were not performing.

Most bands were recruiting and the Otago Centre was happy to facilitate people who wanted to get involved.

Many of the bands would be playing traditional music and people could expect to hear some recognisable standards, Mr Honeywell said.

