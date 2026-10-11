It may not have met the usual definition for a car boot sale, but plenty of people were drawn to the wares on offer at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre.

About 100 stallholders were present on Saturday for the indoor market, Edgar Centre general manager Blair Crawford said.

Hundreds of people had a look, including 5-year-old Harlan Gillies, of Dunedin, who was in the market for a soft toy.

Mr Crawford described the event as “sort of a car boot sale indoors” and it was the first time it had been run.

“Someone’s junk can be someone else’s treasure,” he said.

The market was co-ordinated by Jo Oliver on behalf of the Edgar Centre.

It was likely to be held again, Mr Crawford said.

“I think having it guaranteed indoors, not worrying about the weather, was a big advantage.”