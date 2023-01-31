Elderly driver ticketed for causing crash

An 84-year-old man has been ticketed for failing to give way after causing a three-car crash in Mosgiel, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the incident at the intersection of Argyle St and Inglis St about 4.35pm yesterday.

An 84-year-old man failed to give way at the stop sign and made a turn, hitting a car which then hit another car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A ticket was given to the man for failing to stop, Snr Sgt Bond said.

