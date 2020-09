Emergency services at the scene where an elderly woman was hit by a car in central Dunedin this morning. Photo: Emma Perry

An elderly woman is seriously injured after a car collided with a pedestrian in central Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident 11.30am at the intersection between London and Scotland Sts.

A reporter said two police cars were at the scene.

The woman had been loaded into an ambulance.

As of 11.45am they had not left the scene and a second ambulance had arrived.

A St John spokesman later said the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.