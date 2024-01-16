Elevated level of safety

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Delta tree service team received rescue training on the annual safety reset day in Dunedin yesterday.
Arborists (from left) Braxton Mackenzie-White, Cam Bell, Joe Nunn, Dan Stones, Reece Watson and Jamie McDonald practised a pole rescue on the trunk of a tree in Queens Dr.
Delta tree service team manager Mark Roberts said the safety reset was the first task everyone at Delta did every year to get back in a safety mindset.
This year’s theme was communication and manual lifting.
The pole rescue training was being conducted on trees that were scheduled to be felled in the coming weeks and a different style of rescue would be practised on trees that would be retained.