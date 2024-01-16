Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Elevated level of safety

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    The Delta tree service team received rescue training on the annual safety reset day in Dunedin yesterday.

    Arborists (from left) Braxton Mackenzie-White, Cam Bell, Joe Nunn, Dan Stones, Reece Watson and Jamie McDonald practised a pole rescue on the trunk of a tree in Queens Dr.

    Delta tree service team manager Mark Roberts said the safety reset was the first task everyone at Delta did every year to get back in a safety mindset.

    This year’s theme was communication and manual lifting.

    The pole rescue training was being conducted on trees that were scheduled to be felled in the coming weeks and a different style of rescue would be practised on trees that would be retained. 

     

     

