Saturday, 11 April 2020

Essential workers ensure captive birds do not go hungry

    By Peter McIntosh
    Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary curator Alisha Sherriff feeds the birds in the aviary last week. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH
    The birds at the aviary, including a kaka, pictured enjoying fresh apple, are being fed every day by staff because it is deemed to be an essential service.

    However, Dunedin City Council Botanic Garden team leader Alan Matchett said the ducks and pigeons were not.

    "They’re not contained so they can move about and fend for themselves."

    Many people thought the ducks’ primary food source was the grains people fed them at the garden’s pond.

    However, the ducks and pigeons were only there because it was an easy "free lunch" for them, Mr Matchett said.

    "We’re still early enough in the season for them to find food for themselves."

    The gardens had been very quiet in terms of human visitors.

