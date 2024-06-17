Every second counts for speedcubers

There was intense concentration at the Green Island Bowling Club over the weekend, as about 20 Dunedin speedcubers came together for two days of fast-fingered action.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels showcased their rapid problem-solving skills and impressive precision in several categories, racing against the clock to solve the colourful 3D puzzles in the fastest times.

"Some of them are easier than the normal Rubik's cube which is kind of good for people who want to get into it", said event organiser Daniel Fraser.

"But there's ones that are a lot harder. Like if you want to solve one blindfolded, that's quite a different story."

Fingers were flying as speedcubing competitors raced against the clock at the Ōtepoti Big Cubes event over the weekend. Photo: Fahim Ahmadasri

He emphasised the importance of staying calm under pressure, a crucial trait that top speedcubers work on, to maintain focus and accuracy during competitions.

Every second counts when it comes to solving the combination puzzles. And 10-year-old Sarah Cotter was proud of her fastest time solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube - 23 seconds.

"I enjoy the competitiveness and just knowing how to solve it. You have to learn a lot of algorithms and do a lot of working out in your head to solve it," Cotter explained.

Fraser highlighted the value of events like these in fostering a sense of community and providing an opportunity for puzzlers of all skill levels to challenge themselves, and meet others with the same interest.

- Fahim Ahmadasri