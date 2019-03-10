Exercise programme for over 55s launched at marae

Taurite Tu strength and balance exercise project leader Katrina Bryant and her team are looking for people keen to join classes starting later this year. SUPPLIED PHOTO: KITTY BROWN

A new strength and balance exercise programme aimed specifically at people over 55 was launched at Otakou marae last week.

The Taurite Tu - Stand Strong project is a joint initiative, driven by Te Runanga o Otakou, funded by the Health Research Council and supported by the University of Otago.

Project co-ordinator Kitty Brown said the launch marked the start of the development phase of Taurite Tu, which aimed to support people in a "new intentional and positive approach to wellbeing, designed especially for kaumatua''.

"The launch helped us to begin the process of breathing life into the project. All the whanau who attended did the rest by bringing their enthusiasm,'' Mrs Brown said.

Project leader Katrina Bryant, who is based in the University of Otago physiotherapy department, and her team are now seeking people to sign up to participate in the Taurite Tu programme.

Taurite Tau is open to all people in the Dunedin community aged 55 years or over.

Those who sign up will be given a health assessment, and the 12-week strength and balance-based exercise programme will be designed according to their needs.

Classes will be rolled out from September and will be based at Otakou marae on Otago Peninsula, Puketeraki marae at Karitane and Te Kaika health centre in Caversham.

Mrs Brown said the exercises would focus on leg strength in particular, with the aim of helping people maintain good mobility and balance as they grew older.

People aged 55 plus who are interested in learning more, or being part of Taurite Tu, are welcome to email projects@tro.org.nz, phone 478-0352 or (022) 196-7490, or make contact via Facebook (facebook.com/tauritetu).

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz