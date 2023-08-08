Exhibition to offer sight for homesick eyes

Pakistan Association of Otago arts and culture head Dr Asrar Elahi with one of his artworks which will be on display at this Saturday’s "Colours of Pakistan" art exhibition at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

They say colour is a power which directly influences the soul.

And Pakistan Association of Otago (PAO) arts and culture head Dr Asrar Elahi is hoping the inaugural "Colours of Pakistan" art exhibition will be a sight for homesick eyes of Pakistani immigrants in Dunedin this Saturday.

"The exhibition celebrates the rich tapestry of Pakistan — its captivating culture, fascinating people, and timeless heritage.

"It will give a narration of who the artists are, what they represent. It"s an opportunity for them to express themselves and give people an understanding of what Pakistan is about.

"It will be good for home sickness."

He said the exhibition, to be held at the Edgar Centre, was also an opportunity for the wider community to see New Zealand scenery through the eyes of Pakistani artists.

"Our vision is to also embrace and collaborate with the local and Maori artists to foster a cross-cultural exchange and appreciation of art forms, further promoting diversity and unity within the community.

"By blending the art forms, we aim to create a unique experience that will immerse the audience in the mesmerising tapestry of colours, patterns, and narratives from both Pakistan and the indigenous cultures of New Zealand.

"The exhibition will feature traditional and contemporary artworks, each carefully selected to portray the essence of our cultural backgrounds and celebrate the beauty of our shared humanity."

Dr Elahi hoped the exhibition would encourage art enthusiasts and the wider community to appreciate the diverse art forms thriving within the region.

He said it would be a "momentous occasion" which would contribute significantly to the "enrichment of cultural understanding and harmony".

He hoped it would be the first of many exhibitions featuring Pakistani art.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz