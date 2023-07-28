Fans urged to plan for blockbuster football clash

It'll be a packed Dunedin Stadium watching Football Ferns Hannah Wilkinson and Jacqui Hand take on Switzerland on Sunday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Authorities are urging football fans to arrive at Dunedin Stadium early to avoid traffic problems for the blockbuster clash between New Zealand and Switzerland on Sunday.

The crunch Fifa Women's World Cup game at 7pm is a sellout, with more than 25,000 expected to attend.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency estimates about half the crowd will come from out of town, putting pressure on transport routes.

Transport Operations Centre signal operators will be monitoring key intersections and adjusting green light time where needed, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Liam Ryan said.

Fan have been advised to use the free transport for ticket-holders being provided by the Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council, or take part in the “Last Mile” walk from the Octagon to Dunedin Stadium from 5pm.

Dan Hendra of the Dunedin City Council has encouraged people to use the Women's World Cup fan base bus. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

ORC transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said extra buses would be operating on the night.

"There’ll be four buses running a continuous loop between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium from two hours before the game starts, and the two hours after the final whistle. This includes the popular double decker bus."

Also being provided were free buses from park-and-ride options in Victoria Road Carpark in St Kilda and at Peter Johnstone Park carpark in Mosgiel.

The free buses will loop between these carparks and the Dunedin Stadium (Forth Street terminus) - two hours before kick-off and two hours after the match ends.

Extra services

There are also additional services for outlying areas on Sunday, 30 July:

• Route 1: City to Palmerston – 9:30 pm

• Route 14: City to Port Chalmers – 9:31 pm

• Route 18: City to Portobello – 9:38 pm

• Route 77: City to Mosgiel – 9:42 pm

Fans travelling to the games on any ORC bus service must show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel - valid for the two hours before and after the match.