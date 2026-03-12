It cost Dunedin carpenter Lee Taylor $40 more than usual to fill his ute with diesel yesterday. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN Dunedin support workers who drive across town for their job are worried fuel price increases will eat up a lot of their income. It comes as people across the city lined up outside petrol stations yesterday to make the most of specials offered at NPD and Waitomo. Dunedin residential home care support worker Juliette Young said transport costs for healthcare workers had been hefty. When she did home support work she needed to drive at least 400km a week. Ms Young said increased fuel prices had made the travel-heavy job out of reach. ‘‘It's unrealistic really. I don't think anyone could really live on the wage we're on [today].’’ If nothing was done more support workers would quit the profession and vulnerable people ‘‘would be left alone in their pyjamas all day’’, she said. Drivers line up to make the most of cheaper fuel at the NPD station in Andersons Bay Rd yesterday. Several others said increased fuel prices had left support and home-care workers unable to afford to travel the long distances required. Some suggested employers should consider paying healthcare workers more and compensating them for their mileage. Meanwhile, customers in Dunedin were taking advantage of Thursday specials at NPD. Dunedin carpenter Lee Taylor topped up the tank of his ute at the NPD station in Andersons Bay Rd with diesel and the price at the pump surprised him. ‘‘It's about $40 more than normal ... since the last time I filled up. Wow.’’