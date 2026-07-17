PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Young and old were given the chance to learn about planting at a special workshop yesterday.

At the New Zealand International Science Festival Hub at Wall Street Mall in Dunedin, staff from the Otago Regional Council presented a talk about the difference between natives and pest plants, and why pest plants need to be controlled.

As part of the talk, the public had the chance to take home some native plants.

Sisters Thea (left), 12, and Lucy, 10, Eyres, of Dunedin, were given a hen and chicken fern.

The New Zealand International Science Festival wraps up tomorrow.