REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Shaking it for the crowd, frontman Chris Prendergast (better known as Shakes) leads Shakes and the Troublemakers in a energised surf rock performance at the Waitati Music Festival on Saturday.



Hundreds of people in the crowd were moving, grooving and relaxing as they were treated to 12 hours of entertainment over three different stages at the festival in Bland Park.