Fetching trio

Ocean View residents Logan Turner and Vienna Spronken play fetch with their three dogs (from left) Stuart, Robert and Peaches at Brighton Beach on Saturday.
A Leonberger, Stuart was already 10kg when the couple got him and weighs in at 90kg now.
Ms Spronken said Stuart was a friendly giant and it was 10-month-old Peaches who was the feisty one.
Stuart did not even eat that much more than a regular-sized dog, but he was a bit lazy.