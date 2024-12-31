Fetching trio

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Ocean View residents Logan Turner and Vienna Spronken play fetch with their three dogs (from left) Stuart, Robert and Peaches at Brighton Beach on Saturday.

    A Leonberger, Stuart was already 10kg when the couple got him and weighs in at 90kg now.

    Ms Spronken said Stuart was a friendly giant and it was 10-month-old Peaches who was the feisty one.

    Stuart did not even eat that much more than a regular-sized dog, but he was a bit lazy. 

     

     

