'Fight like hell': Council approves funds to fight hospital cuts

Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker brought a hand-made sign to the council meeting to drive the message home that councillors were against Government cuts to the new Dunedin Hospital build. Photo: Cas Saunders

Dunedin councillors have united to condemn design cuts for the city's new hospital, warning the Government lives could be put at risk.

Several pledged to "fight like hell" or march in the streets to ensure a suitable facility is built.

City councillors were unanimous in declaring they "will not accept changes that reduce the long-term capacity of the new Dunedin Hospital, or that compromise in any way the clinical services available to residents of the city and the wider region".

They approved a campaign fund of up to $130,400.

The moves came after the Government's pre-Christmas announcement costs had escalated by $200 million and an increase in the project budget of $110 million would be accompanied by $90 million of design "savings".

Councillors lamented lack of detailed information from the Government about precisely where those savings would come from.

Cr David Benson-Pope, who brought the notice of motion advocating for a council campaign to today's meeting, said redesign equalled risk.

A redesign could end up costing significant money and delay the project further, he warned.

Cr Benson-Pope was worried about cuts that seemed to amount to "attacks on working conditions of staff".

He referred to a document from Te Whatu Ora Southern that raised concerns about earlier cuts proposed.

Cr Benson-Pope doubted senior members of the Government had read the document.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, who seconded the motion, was worried about delays and design calls that might "prejudice the future-proofing of the site".

Shaving money from capital expenditure would force up operational costs, he said.

Cr Carmen Houlahan urged local Labour MPs to put aside party loyalty and "fight for your city".

It was unfair and unreasonable to expect Dunedin to put up with a hospital that would be "only just fit for today".

Several councillors took issue with outgoing Minister of Health Andrew Little's claim that "there are no cuts".

Deputy mayor Sophie Barker said the existing hospital was past its use-by date and the new hospital should be built to the specifications that were agreed.

Cr Barker said she supported the council's fighting fund and the Government needed to be held to account.

Cr Barker, who marched in the streets in 2010 to save neurosurgery services, was already working ideas for placards.

"Health Cuts don't heal," was a sign she mocked up.

Cr Christine Garey said the timing of the Government's announcement was disrespectful.

Councillor Jim O'Malley said Andrew Little's claim about there being no cuts was "bollocks". File photo

She also said the city deserved a full briefing about the cuts.

The detailed business case approved by the Cabinet was already a compromise, "and now we've done it again".

Cr Steve Walker reminded his colleagues a world-class hospital would still be built.

Lack of detail about what was now proposed was glaring, he said.

Cr Walker wanted a "watertight assurance" no more cuts were coming.

Cr Kevin Gilbert said delays aimed at saving money were absurd and Cr Mandy Mayhem said delays added risk.

Cr Jim O'Malley said the health minister's claim about there being no cuts was "bollocks".

He was worried about what was intended in the pathology and pharmacy areas.

"You are putting lives at risk when you make those cuts," Cr O'Malley said.

The hospital "has to be built the way it was designed".

To do otherwise was to decide not to meet the community's needs, he said.

Cr Andrew Whiley warned downsizing the hospital would cost lives.

"We're going to fight this down the streets if we have to."

Several elected member suggested clinicians were being "muzzled", and Cr Cherry Lucas said they seemed to be in a position where they could not speak out.

National leader Christopher Luxon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

National promises support

A National-led Government would give Dunedin Hospital the support it needs, despite rising construction costs, party leader Christopher Luxon is promising.

At a public meeting in Gore on Friday, Mr Luxon spoke about his party’s intention to improve the country’s healthcare system, which he said was ‘‘going backwards’’.

Audience member John Falconer questioned Mr Luxon about the new hospital in Dunedin and said he was concerned the project would be scaled back to cut rising costs.

‘‘The people of the South deserve at least to have those operating theatres restored and all those various activities that go in relation to the health department restored,’’ Mr Falconer said.

Following applause for Mr Falconer from the audience, Mr Luxon said he knew an increase in construction costs had impacted the project.

‘‘[It] would have been better if it got started six years ago when it was cheaper to have done and build it to spec and build it for what we actually need.’’

He reminded the audience the new hospital was a project started by the previous National government.

At the time, the National Party promised to have it completed by 2027, but in 2017 Labour campaigned on getting it started before the 2020 election, which it failed to do.

The project had been ‘‘mucked around’’ by Labour for the last six years, Mr Luxon said.

‘‘Trust us. I don’t know the detail of how they’ve done their business case or what assumptions have changed... but we will make sure that in a growing area like Southland and Otago that we actually have the support that Dunedin Hospital will need.’’

He did not want to see the same mistakes with Southland Hospital repeated, which he said was too small and had not been future-proofed when it was first built in 2004.