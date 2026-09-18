A major international film company whose directors have worked with stars including Timothée Chalamet will be shooting on the streets of Dunedin from next week.

Exit Films will be bringing a large crew to the city and the shoot was expected to attract the attention of the public, the Dunedin City Council said.

The company has previously shot big-budget advertisements for the likes of adidas, Apple, Nike, PlayStation and Google.

Its director Mark Molloy was the creative force behind last year’s World Cup ad starring Chalamet and football players including Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi got 9 million views on YouTube.

The production is expected to be based in Dunedin for about 10 days from the middle of next week.

The council said filming would take place at a range of locations across the city, but not in the central business district.

Temporary traffic management would be in place while filming is under way.

“The project is expected to deliver significant local economic benefits through direct production-related spending, while also helping showcase Dunedin to an international audience through global exposure when it launches,” the council said.

The council was tight-lipped on the nature of the commercial or the brand involved.