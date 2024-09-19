Finished BMX track revamp a huge hit

Mosgiel's BMX track’s much needed facelift has been completed and the youth could not be more pleased.

Yesterday was the opening for the new pump track and the reveal for improvements to the existing track.

Toddlers and teenagers alike were enjoying the opening of the track after school yesterday, with many Taieri College students flying through the bumps and dips.

Mosgiel BMX club committee member Jacob Milmine, 12, said he had been wanting and waiting for an improvement to the track for half his life.

He went flying through the new and improved track for the first time yesterday and was very happy the work had been completed.

‘‘I’ll be here every day, all day every day.’’

Taieri College student Reuben Slocombe, 15, pulls some moves on the new BMX track at Seddon Park in Mosgiel yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Club president Kent Murray said when he was 10 he had a great time on the Mosgiel BMX track and he was hopeful the next generation could have the same experiences.

‘‘So far everyone’s loving it, there’s a lot of people here today so it seems well received.’’

The club would start racing in terms 4 and 1, and the track would also be used as a back-up for the Dunedin BMX club.

‘‘It’s good for Mosgiel, good for the boys and girls and will hopefully keep them on their bikes here instead of bored around town and getting into trouble.’’

Members of the Mosgiel BMX Club had the opportunity to test-ride the course before final levelling, their feedback would help decide any final tweaks.

Dunedin deputy mayor Cherry Lucas said she hoped the new pump track and the improved BMX track would bring much enjoyment to the young people of Mosgiel, as well as the wider community.

In the DCC’s 2021 playspace plan, the need for more challenging play areas for children aged between 10 and 14 was identified.

After consultation, the Mosgiel community indicated that they wanted the Seddon Park BMX track to be upgraded.

Specifically, they wanted a pump track that could be used for riding bikes, scooters and skateboards and appropriate for all ages.

