Fire at Calton Hill property suspicious

A small fire at a property in the Dunedin suburb of Calton Hill this afternoon has been classed as suspicious.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the fire just after 3.30pm.

A small bush on fire in the front yard of the property was extinguished with a hose reel just before 4pm.

As the fire had been small, fire investigators had not been called.

However, the fire was thought to be suspicious and police had been notified.