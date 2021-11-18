Thursday, 18 November 2021

Fire at Calton Hill property suspicious

    By Courtney White
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A small fire at a property in the Dunedin suburb of Calton Hill this afternoon has been classed as suspicious.

    A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the fire just after 3.30pm.

    A small bush on fire in the front yard of the property was extinguished with a hose reel just before 4pm.

    As the fire had been small, fire investigators had not been called.

    However, the fire was thought to be suspicious and police had been notified.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter