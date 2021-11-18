Fire at Calton Hill property suspicious

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A small fire at a property in the Dunedin suburb of Calton Hill this afternoon has been classed as suspicious.
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the fire just after 3.30pm.
A small bush on fire in the front yard of the property was extinguished with a hose reel just before 4pm.
As the fire had been small, fire investigators had not been called.
However, the fire was thought to be suspicious and police had been notified.