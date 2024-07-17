Fire crews scramble to Dunedin Hospital

Fire crews outside Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Tim Scott

Fire crews scrambled to Dunedin Hospital this afternoon after reports of an "unpleasant odour".

Parts of the hospital were evacuated for a time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from Dunedin, Willowbank and St Kilda responded to the alarm callout at the hospital.

There were no reports or signs of a fire, a Fenz spokesman said said.

However there was a "slight unpleasant odour" and crews were determining the cause and nature of it.