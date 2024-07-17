Fire crews scramble to Dunedin Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews scrambled to Dunedin Hospital this afternoon after reports of an "unpleasant odour".
Parts of the hospital were evacuated for a time.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from Dunedin, Willowbank and St Kilda responded to the alarm callout at the hospital.
There were no reports or signs of a fire, a Fenz spokesman said said.
However there was a "slight unpleasant odour" and crews were determining the cause and nature of it.