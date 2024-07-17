Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Fire crews scramble to Dunedin Hospital

    By Matthew Littlewood
    Fire crews outside Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Tim Scott
    Fire crews scrambled to Dunedin Hospital this afternoon after reports of an "unpleasant odour".

    Parts of the hospital were evacuated for a time.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from Dunedin, Willowbank and St Kilda responded to the alarm callout at the hospital.

    There were no reports or signs of a fire, a Fenz spokesman said said.

    However there was a "slight unpleasant odour" and crews were determining the cause and nature of it.

     

     

