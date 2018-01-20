Fire evacuation at Dunedin rest home

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attend a fire at the Woodhaugh Hospital and Rest Home in George St. Photo ODT

The Woodhaugh Hospital and Rest Home in North Dunedin was evacuated today after a fire in one of its bedrooms.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting shift manager Jon Ditmer said an automatic alarm alerted firefighters to the incident at the George St facility at 1.22pm, followed shortly after by a 111 call.

Units were sent from Willowbank, Dunedin and St Kilda stations, backed up by Roslyn and Ravensbourne.

The fire was contained, and units had left the scene by mid-afternoon.

A fire investigator was notified.