First gang patch arrest in city at Mosgiel pool

The alleged offence happened at Mosgiel’s pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu. Photo: ODT File

A man was arrested and charged for displaying a gang patch in public in Mosgiel — the first time the charge has ever been laid in Dunedin, police say.

A 29-year-old man allegedly pulled a leather vest containing a Mongrel Mob patch out of a bag and put it on, while he was in the public area by the side of the pool.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police executed a search warrant at a Dunedin address at about 11am yesterday, in relation to an offence that happened at Mosgiel’s pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, last month.

It was ‘‘the first charge of its time’’ in Dunedin, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police made enquires and executed a search warrant at the man’s home address.

He was arrested and charged with the prohibited display of a gang insignia in a public place.

He was bailed, to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Tuesday.

