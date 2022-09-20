Flagging up respect for the Queen

Dunedin royalists, who have been marking the death of Queen Elizabeth in various ways for the past week, were last night firmly ensconced in front of television sets watching the state funeral of the late monarch, broadcast live from London.

Several churches had organised events for people to join together to farewell New Zealand’s head of state, and at least one funeral home had also organised its own commemorative event.

Flags remained at half mast around the city yesterday, including that outside the house of Andersons Bay couple Tim and Carolyn Aspinall.

Ms Aspinall said she had had the flagpole for about 12 years and it usually hosted a flag chosen at random, unless there was some special event to be marked.

The death of the Queen fitted the bill, she said.

"I’m not a particularly royal person but I felt it was a mark of respect to do that."

Although the late Queen’s funeral was last night (NZ time), flags like the Aspinalls are meant to stay at half mast for a while yet.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage reminded people yesterday that the New Zealand flag should continue to be flown at half mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand, that being next Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced there would be a national minute’s silence at 2pm that day, ahead of the start of the memorial service.

The State Memorial, which is being held in Wellington, will be broadcast and livestreamed.

