Flood skip dumpers admonished

Skips are being provided on Bayview Road in St Clair - one of the Dunedin suburbs hit by torrential rain in early October. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Inconsiderate people have been called out for dumping general waste in skips set up for flood-hit residents in South Dunedin.

Abusing the skips, which have also been set up in Tomahawk and Waikouaiti, was not fair on those affected by last week's floods, Dunedin City Council recovery manager Rob West said.

“It’s disappointing that we are receiving some reports from contractors that some skips are being used for general waste.

"That is not what they’re there for and it’s not fair on those who genuinely need them.

“We again remind everyone these skips are for residents living in these areas to use and are only for items contaminated by floodwaters."

It was also important that sandbags should be returned to distribution centres and not put in the community skips, he said.

Council staff and contractors were continuing to work at eight slips around the city, and several popular tracks remained closed, the council said in a statement.

Two properties initially issued red stickers have since been reassessed and issued yellow stickers instead, while a third was upgraded from white to yellow.

Mr West said work to fix slips affecting public roads and infrastructure would take time but was progressing well.

“We will be applying for emergency funding from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for those slips that have affected the roading network, as is normal following an event of this type, but we don’t yet have an estimate of the cost of damage to DCC infrastructure.”

Tracks which remained closed included the Tomahawk Reserve Beach Access Track and Tunnel Beach track, due to washouts, and the Kaikorai Common, between Shetland and School Streets, because of potential contamination.

Water restrictions affecting West Harbour and Outram had been lifted and city's beaches could be visited, apart from Tomahawk.

Some road closures remained around Dunedin, but more than three quarters of roads closed at the height of the weather event had reopened, Mr West says.

A slip below the rail line in the Shag Point area. PHOTO: KIWIRAIL

Railway line reopens south of Dunedin

The rainfall resulted in a series of slips on the Main South Line between Timaru and Invercargill and contractors have been working to clear them.

KiwiRail said the rail link south of Dunedin would be open through to Invercargill from 5pm today.

The company said more of the rail line north of Dunedin, from Sawyers Bay to Merton, has been reopened.

The only part of the line still closed is between Merton and Oamaru.

Teams were continuing to make repairs in the Shag Point area, which was damaged by a number of substantial slips on and underneath the rail line, South Island infrastructure manager Gary Ikin said.

A slip in the Tumai area was also being worked on.