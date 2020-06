Police have named a man after his body was found in the sea near Greymouth at the weekend.

He was Richard Rangiruru Norton, formerly of Dunedin.

The 52-year-old was living in Cobden on the West Coast recently.

A local family out fishing on Saturday, May 30 made the discovery of the man's body floating in the sea off Point Elizabeth.

Mr Norton's death will be referred to the Coroner.