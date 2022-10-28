Four hurt in crashes at Henley and Allanton

Emergency services at the site of the Allanton crash this afternoon. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Four people have been injured, one seriously, in separate crashes south of Dunedin this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) after three motorcycle riders slid off the road.

Police said the crash happened at 4.10pm.

Three bikes went off the road and a vehicle was also possibly involved.

A St John spokesman said three ambulances were sent and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, two people were hurt after a crash at Henley.

A St John spokesman said it was notified of the crash in Henley-Berwick Rd at 2.50pm.

One person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesman said.

