Friday, 28 October 2022

Four hurt in crashes at Henley and Allanton

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the site of the Allanton crash this afternoon. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    Four people have been injured, one seriously, in separate crashes south of Dunedin this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) after three motorcycle riders slid off the road.

    Police said the crash happened at 4.10pm. 

    Three bikes went off the road and a vehicle was also possibly involved. 

    A St John spokesman said three ambulances were sent and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Dunedin Hospital. 

    Earlier in the afternoon, two people were hurt after a crash at Henley.

    A St John spokesman said it was notified of the crash in Henley-Berwick Rd at 2.50pm. 

    One person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

