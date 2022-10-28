Four hurt in crashes at Henley and Allanton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) after three motorcycle riders slid off the road.
Police said the crash happened at 4.10pm.
Three bikes went off the road and a vehicle was also possibly involved.
A St John spokesman said three ambulances were sent and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Dunedin Hospital.
Earlier in the afternoon, two people were hurt after a crash at Henley.
A St John spokesman said it was notified of the crash in Henley-Berwick Rd at 2.50pm.
One person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesman said.