Free Christmas lunch on

Saddle Hill Foundation Trust youth and community community worker Renee Faithful is organising a free community Christmas lunch on Christmas Day at The Hub in East Taieri. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Saddle Hill Foundation Trust is inviting Mosgiel people to celebrate Christmas in classic summer style this year.

Presented by the Saddle Hill Foundation Trust and hosted at The Hub at East Taieri Church, the free community Christmas barbecue lunch will be held from 11.30am on Christmas Day.

The event is being organised by Saddle Hill Foundation Trust youth and community worker Renee Faithful, and is aimed at families in need, or people who are alone at Christmas.

"After this year, Christmas could be tough for a lot of people — family may be stuck overseas, or they could be struggling after losing jobs because of Covid-19," Miss Faithful said.

"Our aim is to help take the pressure off, and bring Christmas cheer to our local community."

There will be space for about 100 guests and 20 volunteers at the community Christmas lunch.

The Saddle Hill Foundation Trust is putting together the meal with support from the Mosgiel RSA, which has given a ham. ANZCO Foods has donated meat patties; lamb roasts have been donated by the Acts of Kindness Trust; Cowell’s Pavlova has given pavlovas for dessert; vegetables will be sourced from the trust’s community garden; and members of the church congregation will provide salads.

"It’s great to have so much support in putting the meal together. We appreciate it and I’m sure the community will, too," Miss Faithful said.

Volunteers will decorate Kinmont Hall at The Hub for Christmas Day, and there will be music and games for children.

This year is the first time the trust has hosted a community Christmas lunch, after one could not be held in Mosgiel last year.

"It’s good to be able to bring the event here and give people another option for a fun and enjoyable Christmas day," Miss Faithful said.

"Hopefully, it will take the pressure off and help to ease people’s minds."

If you would like to attend the community Christmas lunch at The Hub, 4 Cemetery Rd, East Taieri, on Christmas Day, please email Miss Faithful on yetcomworker@gmail.com.

Transport will be available for those who need it.

