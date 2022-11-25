Fringe director steps down

Gareth McMillan is stepping down as director of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Festival today. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Even after five years as director of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Festival (DFAT), Gareth McMillan is still surprised and intrigued by the level of innovation and quirkiness of some of the acts the annual event attracts.

It is one of the things he will miss most when he leaves the job today to take up a new role in the tourism sector.

"I’ll miss the wonderful artists and all the creativity here in Otepoti most."

Having developed a wide network of contacts during his time in the role, he thanked everyone who made the job "such an incredible experience".

"I’ll also miss all the volunteers, production peeps, and our myriad supporters, but know I leave blessed with a multitude of friendships that I will carry with me.

"I have every confidence that the new co-leaders will take things to the next level."

Mr McMillan said he would hand over to acting co-leaders Kate Schrader and Ruth Harvey.

The new leadership duo said they were excited to step into their new roles.

They acknowledged the many mentors, collaborators and friends that had supported them to this point, as well as Mr McMillan’s "exceptional leadership" over the past five years.

DFAT board spokeswoman Sian Findlay said the board was sad to see Mr McMillan go, and thanked him for the strong position he was leaving the organisation in.

"It is an exciting time at DFAT and we are grateful to Kate and Ruth for stepping in, and excited about the opportunities that a co-leadership model presents."

She said the co-leaders would oversee the 2023 Fringe Festival and run a Boosted campaign to raise money for Fringe artists, before participating in a review of the new duel-leadership model with the DFAT board.

