Garden holds teaching exchange

Dunedin apprentices also took part in the training, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, including leading the visiting apprentices on tours to various features of the garden.
Dunedin garden geographic and arboretum collections curator Dylan Norfield said the first training exchange event had proved successful and it was hoped to continue the programme in the future, by switching the venue to different gardens.
The teaching exchange had begun after separate inquiries involving gardening apprentices in Christchurch and Queenstown, Mr Norfield said.
It had then been decided to also invite gardening apprentices from Gore and Invercargill to Dunedin, he said.
The teaching exchange had proved a "great learning experience" and had been popular with the apprentices, Mr Norfield said.