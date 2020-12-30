PHOTO: OTAGO MUSEUM

This yellow-edged giant owl caterpillar has been moulting at the Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest. Giant owl butterflies, from Costa Rica, had been popular over the years they had been at the forest and their distinctive caterpillars had also proved attractive, museum Tuhura and living environments co-ordinator Dr Anthony Stumbo said.

This caterpillar image had sparked comment on the museum’s social media page and they were "really fascinating little creatures".

The butterflies have wing spots that look like owl eyes, hence their name, and they fly mainly at dawn and dusk.

The forest now had about 30 of the caterpillars, moving mainly at night, he said.