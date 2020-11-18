Ready to bring the noise to Forsyth Barr Stadium are Guns n’ Roses band members (from left) Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin's stadium may have a roof, but that won't stop the cold November rain.

The Otago Daily Times can now reveal American rock group Guns n’ Roses will perform in the city on November 21 next year.

The performance will be the Los Angeles hard rock band’s first big stadium tour announcement since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The band will play in Wellington on November 19 before coming to Dunedin.

Dainty Group promoter Paul Dainty said Covid-19 was unlikely to be a hindrance to touring in a year’s time.

"We’re very confident a year from now we will be in a safe place to put the shows on.

"We’re in a good place now ... In Australia, the first people will start getting the vaccine in probably March or April."

Band members were willing to serve a period in quarantine if needed, he said.

It would be the band’s only South Island show, and Dunedin was an obvious choice, he said.

"We know we can get people there. It’s a nice stadium and good place ... We thought we’d mix it up."

The band was looking forward to being at the forefront of international touring again.

"They’re very excited. They love the audiences here ... They’re aware of how well we’ve done with managing everything.

"It sends a message globally that New Zealand and Australia have done an incredible job in managing the pandemic."

Guns n’ Roses formed in Los Angeles in 1985.

Lead singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan remain from the original line-up.

The band has sold more than 100 million albums, and its biggest hits include Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City, Don’t Cry and November Rain.

Fans could expect a spectacle of sound and lighting, Mr Dainty said.

"It’s a production that matches the size of the crowd. Nearly 100 crew come out with them - it will be a huge night."

The tour had taken months of emails and many Zoom video-conferencing calls to organise.

Mr Dainty said the shows were good news for the South’s economy.

"Bringing out a mega act is fantastic news, not just good news for the fans. They touch all parts of the economy."

Tickets go on sale on November 26 through Ticketmaster.

emma.perry@odt.co.nz