Aaron Hawkins

Dunedin Mayor-elect Aaron Hawkins has extended his winning margin again following the release of final election results this afternoon.

The final count, released this afternoon, gave Mr Hawkins 17,222 votes, putting him 2871 votes ahead of closest rival Cr Lee Vandervis, who secured 14,351 votes.

That was up slightly from progress results, released on Saturday afternoon, which gave Mr Hawkins a margin of 1754 votes, and updated preliminary results, released on Sunday, which extended that to 2395 votes.

Most other placings - for the mayoral race and the contest to secure council seats - remained unchanged in the final results, despite minor changes to individuals' tallies.

Steve Walker was the only successful candidate to improve his position, rising one place in the rankings.

Cr Andrew Whiley held on to third spot in the mayoral election, with 10,361 votes, followed by Cr Christine Garey (7619 votes), Cr Jim O'Malley (6055 votes) and Jules Radich (4409 votes), among a field of 14.