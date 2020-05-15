Dunedin film-maker Dr Paul Trotman, who is making a documentary on Covid-19. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin film-maker Dr Paul Trotman has spent the coronavirus lockdown and Level 3 making an international documentary about the sacrifices made by health professionals in the fight against Covid-19.

"My colleagues overseas, some have had to make huge sacrifices, staying away from their families, so they don’t infect them, working in pretty harsh conditions without enough protection, though that seems to be better now," Dr Trotman said.

"Some have got really sick and some have died," he added.

"I’m worried that the amazing changes and sacrifices that my medical, nursing and other allied health colleagues around the world have made will too soon be forgotten."

Stuck at home because he was immunocompromised, he had already done 60 interviews on Zoom, interviewing doctors in Spain, intensive care staff in New York and GPs in London, and recording "some amazing stories".

Dr Trotman, also a rural medicine specialist, is still raising funds for the documentary to be completed, and hopes it will be released mid next year.

Photographer, cameraman and co-producer Clive Copeman recently undertook filming at Dunedin Hospital and at the city’s Community-Based Assessment Centre.

Southern District Health Board executive director communications Dr Nicola Mutch said the coronavirus pandemic had been a "significant experience" for the SDHB and its staff, and it was positive that these would be recognised in the documentary.

john.gibb@odt.co.nz