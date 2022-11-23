Kidney risk findings prompt call

Hayley Guiney. Photo: Supplied

Researchers have called for more public health attention and investment into the prevention of chronic kidney disease, after the Dunedin Study found those who grew up in deprived socioeconomic conditions have poorer kidney function.

Lead author and Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit researcher Dr Hayley Guiney said those growing up in such conditions, or who were overweight in childhood, were more likely to have poorer kidney function in their 30s and 40s, and were more at risk of developing chronic kidney disease as they got older.

Most kidney function research was focused on older adults, so the group wanted to find out more about early changes in kidney function, and what steps could be taken to prevent it, she said.

The Dunedin Study has been analysing the health of 857 Dunedin participants from birth to age 45, and has found 6% of people’s kidneys are functioning poorly for their age, and another 36% have some signs of lower-than-normal function.

"No-one yet had chronic kidney disease, but those two groups were on a path that put them at higher risk of developing kidney problems as they continue to age.

"We could see that growing up in a socioeconomically deprived household or being overweight in childhood increased the risk that someone might be on one of these riskier paths."

Dr Guiney said kidneys played an important role in our health by filtering waste products from our blood, controlling blood pressure and regulating levels of salt, water and other chemicals in our system.

"Poor kidney function is usually associated with older age and most of the research to date focuses on older adults.

"But as ageing is a gradual process, we wanted to understand how kidney function changes before the age of 45. Can we detect early changes in kidney function that will then lead to impaired kidney function as we age, and what are some of the risk factors?"

The study showed maintaining healthy blood pressure, a healthy weight and reducing smoking should help people keep their kidneys healthy for longer.

"What is most important is that those who had the worst kidney function are likely to benefit the most from making those changes."