Majority of Southern Covid cases in Dunedin

The Southern District Health Board has given their daily update of case numbers and where they sit in the South.

Today the total number of Covid-19 cases in the South as reported by the Ministry of Health was 1346.

Of these, 455 were announced today. The large jump was explained by the Ministry of Health as being due to a large number of positive cases having their NHI numbers registered at addresses elsewhere in the country.

The SDHB confirmed of the total 1145 cases reported by midnight Tuesday, 584 were in Dunedin, 329 were in the Queenstown Lakes district, 43 were in Invercargill, 20 were in Waitaki, 13 were in Central Otago, eight were in the Gore district, eight were in the Southland district, four were in the Clutha district.

The SDHB also listed 136 cases as TBC. At the time of publishing the update, the SDHB said that not all cases in the South had been confirmed by location.

"As case numbers grow this is likely to occur more frequently."

Lab capacity throughout Southern has eased with the introduction of rapid antigen tests at community based testing centres.

"Please be patient and continue to self isolate while you wait for your results. PCR results are currently taking about 2 ½ days to be reported, with the longest wait time being just over 3 days."