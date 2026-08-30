The size of the bill Port Otago faces regarding development contributions for the new Otago Regional Council headquarters in Dunedin may now be settled early next month.

A hearing had been due last week, but was postponed because of illness.

It has been rescheduled for Monday, September 7.

A request was made to the Dunedin City Council for remission of charges regarding 35 MacLaggan St, or 180 High St, the home of the regional council’s new offices.

The building, formerly The Warehouse, was bought and redeveloped by Port Otago, which owns the site and is leasing the space to the regional council.

Development contributions enable the city council to recover costs of capital expenditure necessary to service growth.

Developers can apply for remission of the charge, or part of it.

Photo: Gerard O’Brien