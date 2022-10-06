Heavy snow warning extended in South

Heavy snow warnings have been extended for parts of the South, as the wintry blast causes chaos for travellers, with roads closed and flights affected.

MetService this morning extended its heavy snow warning to 1pm for Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards. The previous warning was until 9am today.

The forecaster said these areas could expect a further 5 to 10 cm of snow above about 200 metres, in addition to what had already fallen, with lesser amounts down to sea level.

The snow has closed many southern roads are closed, including several main highways, and services have been hit at both Dunedin and Queenstown airports.

Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) is closed owing to snow, as are SH85 Palmerston-Kyeburn, Outram-Kyeburn, and further south, SH93 between Mataura and Clinton.

The Dunedin City Council says local roads closed include Three Mile Hill Rd, Mt Cargill Rd and Blueskin Rd. The council says driving conditions will be treacherous in all hill areas and other roads will be impassable.

The council said crews were out clearing roads, but the volume, low level and widespread nature of the snow meant they wouldn't get to all areas immediately.

Today's kerbside rubbish and recycling collections have been cancelled and will now be collected on Saturday.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins told RNZ there was "plenty of snow" in the town belt and and the message for people was to stay at home if they could, especially in the hill suburbs.

"We're not through this blast yet so the less traffic we can see on the roads this morning the safer we'll all be."

Orbus says most Dunedin services are suspended until further notice.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says there is black ice across the district and the roads "are like skating rinks".

Snow is still falling but seems to not be settling on local roads, and chains must be carried on the Crown Range.

The Clutha District Council says there is widespread snow across the district this morning, making driving conditions treacherous.

People are encouraged to delay travel and only drive if they have to.

"The usual high-altitude roads have a very thick covering of snow and there is a good amount of snow in West Otago, Hillend and Waipori.

It said roads in high-altitude areas - Waipori, Wilden/Switzers, Hillend - should be treated as closed until further notice.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said there were likely to be more snow showers over eastern portions of Otago today.

"So Balclutha, Dunedin, they'll be dealing with snow showers, cold temperatures."

The core of the coldest air was likely to move over the South Island later today, he said.

"And then as that core of the coldest air shifts farther east things will very slowly, I do emphasise slowly, improve today but a pretty windy cold day for the entire country."

Many people could expect sub-zero temperatures this morning with conditions feeling like mid-winter, he said.

"And then we have gusty south to south-west winds and that means sub-zero wind chill."

Temperatures like this would not be out of place in July, but it was unusually cold for early October, he said.

Christchurch got some small snow fall, but nearby Banks Peninsula was were the snow was most evident, Brandolino said.

The cold conditions were unlikely to last though, he said.

"By early next week, say Monday, it's very possible that places that are dealing with snow, well everyone's dealing with the cold temperatures - places that dealt with snow this morning, for example Christchurch, they could be in the lower 20s."

Earlier story

The snow is unseasonal but not unexpected. Forecasters issued warnings on Tuesday, saying nearly the entire South Island would be hit by bitter cold wind and snow.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the snowfall matched what was forecast.

With such a cold atmosphere there was a "really good chance" some roads would be closed due to snow overnight and today.

The bad weather would affect areas of higher altitude more, such as Central Otago, but there was no region which was expected to be hit worse than others.

The snow had potential to settle, with the two biggest factors being the quantity of snowfall and the temperature of the ground.

Coming out of winter the ground would be warmer than in previous months, which made snow less likely to settle, but quite a lot of snow was forecast, he said.

- wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz/ODT Online/RNZ