High winds knock out power in Southland

High winds forecast to buffet many parts of the South today are causing big power outages in Southland, with trees falling on powerlines.

A Powernet alert advised that as of 12pm, there were outages in Dacre and Woodlands, caused by trees over lines as well as in Okapua Rd, Otama Valley Rd and Otamita Rd.

Power was also out in the areas of East Invercargill, Findlay Rd, Mill Rd North, Mill Rd South, Mross Bush East, Oteramika Rd, Avondale, Dunearn, Heenans Corner, Wakana and Kennington township.

Also affected are Edendale, Mimihau, Owari, Redan, Tuturau, Venlaw, Warikiki, Wyndham township, Papatowai, Puketiro, Tahakopa, Tautuku, Boundary Rd, Mokotua, Oteramika, Rimu, Tisbury, Waimatua, Branxholme, Makarewa, Otahuti, Spar Bush, Taramoa, Waianawa and Wrght's Bush.

The cause of many of the outages was being investigated and crews are working to restore power this afternoon.

Meanwhile, MetService has warned west to southwest gusts could reach 120kmh at times for Dunedin and could get up to 130kmh in exposed parts of coastal Clutha in South Otago from 11am until 8pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is advising drivers travelling on State Highway 87 between Outram and Kyeburn to be extra vigilant on the road.

In Fiordland and Southland, including Stewart Island, winds may also approach severe gale at times gusting 120kmh in exposed places this morning.

However, there will be a change to severe gale southwesterlies gusting 130 kmh about midday today, especially about coastal areas. The warning lasts until 5pm.

Conditions on roads throughout the South may be hazardous, particularly for drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcycle riders.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees and power lines.

Strong Wind Watch

A strong wind watch has been issued for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, North Otago and the Canterbury High Country.

MetService said west to northwest winds may approach severe gales in Central Otago and the Southern Lakes until 3pm today.

North Otago could experience west to southwest gales from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow.

In the Canterbury High Country, northwest winds could become severe gales at time until 5pm.

- By Emma Perry and ODT Online