One Dunedin resident has been told she will not be able to return home after her house was red-stickered in the wake of a landslip on a Musselburgh cliff.

About seven households in Belmont Lane, Musselburgh, were evacuated for some time yesterday after a significant landslip on to a section of Portobello Rd below.

By 5pm, residents were allowed to return to their homes, apart from one whose house had been red-stickered.

The Dunedin City Council said all properties bar one were accessible by yesterday afternoon.

"We can confirm one property at Belmont Lane will have a dangerous building notice issued later this afternoon, based upon advice from [a] geotechnical engineer.

"This means occupants cannot return to the property until the risks identified have been addressed."

The affected resident - Lynette Johnston - had found alternative accommodation, the council said.

Belmont Lane resident Lynette Johnston, pictured with her Pomeranian Tina, was told to leave her home yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mrs Johnston was returning home yesterday morning when she was stopped by police, who told her she would not be able to stay at her house due to a slip.

"I thought, ‘What the hell’s going on?’," she said.

Mrs Johnston said she told police she would have to go in and collect six Pomeranians - five of whom she was looking after while her friend was in Dunedin Hospital.

"Mine is very good, but the ones in the car, holy hell, they’re hyperactive."

She said her friend’s Pomeranians would probably "eat her car" if left inside for too long.

Mrs Johnston said she had no idea where to go after being told to leave her home.

She was concerned about what she was going to do as she did not have anyone she would be able to stay with.

"I don’t know what I’m going to do - I’ve got no-one here to fall back on," she said.

Mrs Johnston said she had lived in her house for 40 years and there had never been a slip in all that time.

Mrs Johnston’s house is part of the same structure and on the same title as an apartment, which the council deemed habitable.

The ODT has asked the council about perceived risk in the area from hazards.

This included any recent assessment for potential slipping and rock falls.

Police were notified of the slip about 10.50am and assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand with evacuations of nearby residents.

Fenz assistant area commander Craig Geddes told RNZ there was no risk to life.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz