House fire, car blaze keep firefighters busy

Dunedin firefighters were kept busy yesterday morning attending a small house fire in Kaikorai Valley and a car engulfed in flames in Mosgiel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said firefighters were called to both fires about the same time.

The car fire was in Ashton St and firefighters were on the scene extinguishing it shortly before 11am.

A witness said the Toyota hatchback repeatedly exploded as it went up in flames after an elderly resident reversed it into a driveway.

A neighbour said he called 111 after seeing the thick black smoke as the car was engulfed in flames.

Crews arrived after about 20 minutes, he said.

No-one was injured.

Firefighters inspect the wreckage of a car in Mosgiel which burst into flames yesterday morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Willowbank station officer Ant O’Neill said the blaze was not suspicious and a mechanical fault was suspected to be the cause.

The house sustained some minor damage to the guttering, but was otherwise unaffected.

Three appliances were at the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling a small blaze at a house in Anne St.

It was believed the fire was caused by a faulty electrical switchboard.

