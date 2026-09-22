Dunedin and Waitaki have made an exclusive list of the world’s best places to visit.

The southern spots are New Zealand’s only inclusion in Lonely Planet’s global ranking of the 50 top destinations for travellers in 2027.

“Aotearoa has countless quirky corners – but Dunedin is one of the most idiosyncratic, especially when paired with nearby Oamaru,” Lonely Planet destination editor for Oceania Jessica Lockhart wrote.

“There is nowhere else in the world that I could spend my morning dressed in Victorian garb in a steampunk museum, my afternoon on a graveyard tour, and my evening watching little penguins come ashore.

“Dunedin's creativity is reflected in its restaurants, cocktail bars and arts scene – but its spirit is found in its coastal bays, dramatic green hills and incredible wildlife."

Lockhart zeroed in on Dunedin’s Museum of Natural Mystery and its curator Bruce Mahalski to help explain the city’s unique charm.

Lonely Planet zeroed in on Dunedin’s Museum of Natural Mystery and its curator Bruce Mahalski to help explain the city’s unique charm. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

“Dunedin is now that impossibly cool guy who lives on the second floor in your building. Yes, he has a dark sense of humour and immaculate taste in food, art and music, but – like Mahalski – he’s actually very friendly.”

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel publication is its annual celebration of where to go and what to experience in the year ahead.

The 2027 edition, launching on Wednesday, calls Dunedin and Waitaki among the “coolest and quirkiest” areas of Aotearoa.

“Both Dunedin and Oamaru are full of characters.”

Dunedin mayor Sophie Barker was thrilled with Dunedin’s inclusion.

“The secret’s out. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have long known of Dunedin’s appeal, but it’s great the rest of the world has caught on.

"Having our city, several of our attractions and tourism operators, and our neighbours in Waitaki recognised by Lonely Planet is a real feat considering the global competition out there.

“This achievement puts us in front of a massive audience as these guides are staples for travellers around the world.”

Artist Donna Demente in the Grainstore Gallery with her six-year-old dog Spanner. Photo: Jules Chin

Oamaru artist Donna Demente said being featured in the publication was “really big”.

"It’s great that they see the gallery and this area as really special,” she said.

"The steampunkers are in there as well and with Dunedin as well, they mention both places are known for their characters and the eccentrics."

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale said the accolade reflected what Dunedin and Waitaki offer together.

“This recognition celebrates not only the extraordinary places people can experience here, but also the generations of locals who have cared for the stories, landscapes and character that make our region so special.”