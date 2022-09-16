Injured cyclist may be victim of hit-and-run

Police believe a 56-year-old cyclist who was found with facial injuries near Dunedin this morning may have been hit by a vehicle.

Constable Nick Turner said police received reports an injured man had fallen off his bike in the Evansdale area about 5.30am.

The man had "significant facial injuries".

A police spokesman said they are exploring the possibility he may have been hit by a vehicle.

They are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation should call 105 and quote job number P051926254.