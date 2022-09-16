Friday, 16 September 2022

Updated 12.40 pm

Injured cyclist may be victim of hit-and-run

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Police believe a 56-year-old cyclist who was found with facial injuries near Dunedin this morning may have been hit by a vehicle.

    Constable Nick Turner said police received reports an injured man had fallen off his bike in the Evansdale area about 5.30am.

    The man had "significant facial injuries".

    A police spokesman said they are exploring the possibility he may have been hit by a vehicle.

    They are seeking witnesses to the incident.

    Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation should call 105 and quote job number P051926254.

     

     

